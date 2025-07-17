Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 12,132 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

