Q3 EPS Forecast for Sportsman’s Warehouse Lifted by Analyst

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.33.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.25 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 339,886 shares in the company, valued at $910,894.48. The trade was a 28.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

