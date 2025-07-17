FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.99.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$141.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.17.

Stantec Trading Down 0.8%

TSE:STN opened at C$151.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market cap of C$17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$153.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Susan Reisbord purchased 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. Also, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$139.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,392.88. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.