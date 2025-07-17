Cargojet FY2026 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.50.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$103.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 724.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$69.60 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.90.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

