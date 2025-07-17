Critical Review: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equinor ASA and Synthesis Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 5 5 5 1 2.13 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Equinor ASA currently has a consensus target price of $22.71, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Equinor ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinor ASA is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 8.07% 18.44% 6.04% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Equinor ASA and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.6, indicating that its share price is 4,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equinor ASA and Synthesis Energy Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA $103.77 billion 0.69 $8.81 billion $3.16 8.15 Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments. The company also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; trades in power and emissions; operates refineries, terminals and processing, and power plants; and develops low carbon solutions for oil and gas. In addition, it develops carbon capture and storage projects; provides transportation solutions, including pipelines, shipping, trucking, and rail; and develops and explores for renewable energy, such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, and solar power. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

