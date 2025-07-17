Comparing Burnham (BURCA) & Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Burnham pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Burnham pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burnham and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $270.18 million $11.95 million 9.45 Burnham Competitors $4.73 billion $501.64 million 19.87

Profitability

Burnham’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Burnham. Burnham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Burnham and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 4.42% 13.39% 7.32% Burnham Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Risk & Volatility

Burnham has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham’s rivals have a beta of 11.39, indicating that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burnham rivals beat Burnham on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

