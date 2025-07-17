Craneware (LON:CRW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($35.56) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Craneware in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Will Whitehorn purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($21.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,270.24 ($40,620.29). 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.
