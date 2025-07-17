JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 164 ($2.20) to GBX 177 ($2.38) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 166 ($2.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.
