Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 1.8%
In related news, insider Eddie Johnson sold 115,206 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £224,651.70 ($301,464.98). Also, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 211,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £410,350.74 ($550,658.53). Insiders sold 435,255 shares of company stock worth $84,691,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.
