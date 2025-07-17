ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $162.60 billion, a PE ratio of 205.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.