London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given New £127 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £133 ($178.48) to £127 ($170.42) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £129 ($173.11) to £127 ($170.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

Shares of LSEG stock opened at £108.35 ($145.40) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 9,312 ($124.96) and a one year high of £121.85 ($163.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.32.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

