B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 361 by Analysts at Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from GBX 456 ($6.12) to GBX 361 ($4.84) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.58) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.50) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 281 ($3.77) to GBX 207 ($2.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505.07 ($6.78).

BME stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 475.80 ($6.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.26.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £19,912 ($26,720.34). Also, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £101,250 ($135,869.57). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,621,400. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

