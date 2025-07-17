Analyzing Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and Ryder System”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.38 $427.70 million $5.72 10.20 Ryder System $12.64 billion 0.56 $489.00 million $11.47 14.95

Analyst Ratings

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Air Lease. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryder System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Lease and Ryder System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 0 5 0 2.67 Ryder System 0 2 5 1 2.88

Air Lease currently has a consensus target price of $59.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Ryder System has a consensus target price of $179.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Ryder System’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Air Lease.

Volatility & Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Air Lease pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryder System pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Ryder System has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Ryder System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 24.77% 8.04% 1.91% Ryder System 3.96% 17.64% 3.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryder System beats Air Lease on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.