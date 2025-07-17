Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.00 Million

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Zerebro has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Zerebro token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerebro has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,469.62 or 0.99839551 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,865.21 or 0.99048871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Token Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,955,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. The official website for Zerebro is zerebro.org. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,955,994.641364 with 999,955,764.750549 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.03299721 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $12,655,630.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

