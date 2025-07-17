Ribbita by Virtuals Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (TIBBIR)

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbita by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,469.62 or 0.99839551 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,865.21 or 0.99048871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ribbita by Virtuals

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012. The official website for Ribbita by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.

Buying and Selling Ribbita by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.08726667 USD and is up 17.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,574,266.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbita by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbita by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbita by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

