Keeta (KTA) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Keeta (KTA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Keeta token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keeta has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keeta has a market capitalization of $297.61 million and $17.94 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118,469.62 or 0.99839551 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117,865.21 or 0.99048871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Keeta

Keeta launched on March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The official website for Keeta is keeta.com.

Keeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 404,990,202.78373126 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.7178656 USD and is down -14.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $17,131,721.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

