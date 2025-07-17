Wrapped Bera Price Reaches $2.41 on Major Exchanges (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bera has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a market capitalization of $49.50 million and $5.22 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Bera

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com.

Wrapped Bera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 2.30266566 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6,479,946.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

