Wrapped Sonic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.16 Million (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $29.16 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,469.62 or 0.99839551 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,865.21 or 0.99048871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 313,644,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 314,853,498.54335621. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.3782 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $26,243,470.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

