1,162 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 120.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $287.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. FBN Securities raised Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

