Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 39,907 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,907 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

