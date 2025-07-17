Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,387 Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,258,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,009,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,665,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Concentrix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 750,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

