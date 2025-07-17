Rajeev Saggar Sells 5,327 Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $76,069.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,777.64. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajeev Saggar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50.

Liquidia Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

LQDA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

