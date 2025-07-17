Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $299.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Amgen last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

