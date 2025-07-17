Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,383 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

