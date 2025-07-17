Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,671.90. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CLH opened at $227.86 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

