Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,421 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.26% of BOX worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $1,377,713.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,212.20. This trade represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,017 shares of company stock worth $3,813,741. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

