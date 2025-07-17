Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,356 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.