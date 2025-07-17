Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 283,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8%

EME stock opened at $554.04 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $562.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.73 and a 200-day moving average of $446.43.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

