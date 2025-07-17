Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,572 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Viavi Solutions worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 505.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

