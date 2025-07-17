Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $33.53. Komatsu shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 53,407 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,082.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.
