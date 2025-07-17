Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 42,425 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 81.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 99,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Agilysys by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1,184.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $116.91 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.