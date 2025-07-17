City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.45 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.70). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.70), with a volume of 116,828 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.45.

Insider Transactions at City of London Investment Group

In related news, insider Thomas W. Griffith sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.58), for a total value of £1,364,000 ($1,830,381.11). Also, insider Rian Dartnell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,564.68). Company insiders own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

Further Reading

