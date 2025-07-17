Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 14,862 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $148,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,760,570. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HGTY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
