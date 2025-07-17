Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 14,862 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $148,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,760,570. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

