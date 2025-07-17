IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.01. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 249,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 290.57% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

In other news, Director Beverly A. Huss purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 92,639 shares in the company, valued at $113,019.58. This trade represents a 38.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,729 shares of company stock worth $51,657. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.09% of IRIDEX worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

