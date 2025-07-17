XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.25 ($12.64) and traded as low as GBX 848.79 ($11.39). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 865 ($11.61), with a volume of 11,735 shares changing hands.

XP Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £211.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 855.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 942.25.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

