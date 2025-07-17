Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.14). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.30), with a volume of 31,242 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

