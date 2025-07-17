Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.