DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.00. DZS shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

DZS Trading Down 100.0%

The stock has a market cap of $811,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Get DZS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DZS stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of DZS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.