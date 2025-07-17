SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.43 and traded as low as C$8.20. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 41,876 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$691.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92.

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages.

