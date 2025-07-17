SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.43 and traded as low as C$8.20. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 41,876 shares trading hands.
SunOpta Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$691.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.