ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as low as C$7.47. ADF Group shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 39,244 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$224.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.

