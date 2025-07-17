Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

