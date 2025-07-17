Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of CBRE opened at $138.33 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

