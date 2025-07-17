Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

