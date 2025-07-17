Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $185,597,000 after purchasing an additional 268,972 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

