Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,725 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

