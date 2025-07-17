The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

