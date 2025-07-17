Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.20 Million Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,082.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,112.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,006.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

