Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

