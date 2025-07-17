3,403 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,921,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

