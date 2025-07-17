Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.53 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Elevance Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.87.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV opened at $344.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.71 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

